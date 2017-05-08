Kenya: Zoo Kericho Shock Western Stima

Bernard Odhiambo and Michael Madoya scored in either half as visiting Zoo Kericho stunned hosts Western Stima 2-0 in their Sportpesa Premier League match at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday.

Odhiambo's lobbed shot at the stroke of half time and Madoya's 55th minute brilliant goal did the trick for the Kericho-based side, earning them their second win in as many matches following last week's triumph over Ulinzi Stars.

"This was an important win for us especially after a spell of poor results. We still have a long way to go and for us it's a learning process," said Zoo coach Sammy Okoth in a post-match presser.

Western Stima assistant coach Hesborn Nyabinge said: "Of course we are disappointed after dropping points. We underestimated them and got punished but we will keep working hard to get desired results."

Zoo settled in the match quickly with diminutive midfielder Madoya and striker Nicholas Kipkurui combining well to make sure lead striker Odhiambo was not starved off balls.

Western Stima's reluctance to surge forward seemed to have the Kericho team throttle and confidence which was reflected by Madoya's first shot on target that was saved by Stima's goalkeeper Stephen Otieno ten minutes into the match.

The hosts, thereafter failed to capitalise on three dangerous long throws lobbed by former AFC Leopards defender Wesley Onguso despite commanding height advantage in opposition's penalty box.

Western Stima's woes hit another low with eight minutes left to the break as coach Nyabinge was forced to replace injured Murugi with Fredrick Nyarombo.

The hosts were pegged back further on stroke of half time as Odhiambo capitalised on Stima's defence to take the unlikely lead.

Chants of 'Zoo Mbaiyaaaa' loosely translated to mean Zoo is dangerous then filled the air as the handful visiting fans went into celebration.

Skipper Johnstone Ligare and William Obayi should also be credited for keeping at bay strikers Kennedy Otieno and Raymond Murugi in the first half.

On the restart, the Sammy Okoth-coached side picked from where they left, and hardly had the power men settled than lethal Madoya doubled the scores, tapping into an empty net in the 55th minute after a successful counter attack with Odhiambo on the assist.

Zoo coach Okoth then summoned Sabiri Sindani for tired Odhiambo in the 64th minute while Nyabinge rested David Okello for Evans Kiwanuka.

Madoya and Kipkurui's substitutions for Kepha Ondati and Dennis Omondi respectively later in the 80th minute was just a cautionary measure by Okoth for a ship that was almost docking as they went on to bag all the three points and liven up hopes of gaining momentum.