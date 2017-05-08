Tanzania: Take Nyerere's Philosophy On Development to Heart

editorial

When articulating the nation he cherished to build, the father of Tanzanian nationalism, Mwalimu Nyerere, declared in no uncertain that freedom and development were inextricably linked, as are chickens and eggs -- boot!

Focused, determined and scrupulously honest, Mwalimu spoke firmly that as in the case of having no chickens one gets no eggs and without eggs one will have no chickens, similarly, without freedom you get no development and without development you soon lose your freedom.

He defined freedom as the ability of Tanzanians to determine their own future and govern themselves without interference from non-Tanzanians. He also defined development as expansion of freedom and the economy.

On personal freedom, he defined it as someone's right to live in dignity and equality with all others, the right to freedom of speech, freedom to participate in the making of all decisions, which affect one's life and freedom from arbitrary arrest because he happens to annoy someone in authority and so on. He fervently believed in those principles and lived up them.

It is sad that about half a century later, Mwalimu's treasure is forgotten to say the least.

But better late than never, right? We can rummage through his speeches, dust them off, go through them to determine the fundamentals of national unity, adjust to our circumstances and use them to ensure that laws, regulations and actions that give our country a bad name end.

We can't stand the sight of innocent people going missing, being abducted, being arrested arbitrarily, being refused to gather and expressing their views.

The 'Report on the Situation of Human Rights Defenders in Tanzania 2016' is a blot on society as it details how the legal framework is hostile to human rights defenders (HRDs) and civil society organisations (CSOs). It cites 50 cases of attacks, kidnapping, harassment, arbitrary arrests and criminalisation of HRDs in the past two years.

Defenders of pastoralists accused of espionage

There were 10 cases of HRDs being accused of espionage and sabotage offences for defending pastoralists' land rights in Loliondo. The report also cites deregistration and suspension of some non-governmental organisations (NGOs), raids and illegal confiscations of office documents and prosecution of some of directors of NGOs simply because of the unproven failure to comply with the NGOs Act.

There have also been cases of attacks, harassment, threats, defamation charges, denial of freedom of movement against journalists, as well as destruction of their work equipment and personal effects.

Some journalists were either attacked or restricted.

Legal setbacks, which infringe on freedom of expression and access to information, are also a problem.

Disappointingly, more draconian laws are being enacted. The Access to Information Act of 2016, the Media Services Act, 2016 and the Cybercrime Act, 2015 are some of the pieces of legislation that curtail freedom of expression.

As the nation is geared up for industrialisation by 2020 and becoming a middle-income economy by 2025, let's live Nyerere's treatise of freedom and development.