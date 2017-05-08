Photo: Wachira Mwangi/The Nation

An attendant at A-One supermarket in Mombasa displays the prices of maize flour. The price ranges between Sh139 and Sh230 for a 2kg packet.

A leading Nairobi-based economist has said the government is not to blame for the soaring prices of food and other basic commodities.

This comes against a backdrop of criticism from the Opposition and a section of the public over the run-away prices of items like milk, sugar and maize flour.

Nairobi-based Commercial Bank of Africa senior economist Ms Faith Atiti attributed the surge in prices of the household commodities to Kenya's annual inflation rate which has risen to over 10 per cent and global warming.

"The soaring food prices have nothing to do with the government's style of leadership. It is global warming that is behind the lack of water in many rivers and low supply of milk and other agricultural produce," said Ms Atiti on Sunday.

"Prices of food may have peaked this month and will start to come down in coming months," she added.

GIVING SUBSIDIES

Ms Atiti said that the government is in the process of giving subsidies on basic commodities and food in order to cushion Kenyans from the high cost of living.

She said that Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich announced a waiver of taxes on imports of maize which has helped lower the price of maize flour from Sh150 in March to the current price of Sh120 in most supermarkets.

She added that the price of maize flour is likely to drop further as more millers access the government's subsidised maize.

"Kenyans must understand that natural calamities are to blame for the current jolt in prices of essential commodities," she said.

RISE IN INFLATION

In March, Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge warned that the rise in inflation rate was to remain above the Central Bank's target until June and could slow down to around 5 per cent as soon as drought sends.

Latest Kenya National Bureau of Statistics' (KNBS) Consumer Price Indices and rates of inflation for April, 2017 showed an increase of 1.79 per cent from 182.98 in March to 186.24 in April 2017 while overall inflation rate stood at 11.48 per cent in April 2017.

The ongoing rains, if adequate, will alleviate price pressures on essential commodities after June.

UNDER REVIEW

According to KNBS, these numbers have been generated using data collected during the second and third weeks of the month under review.

The prices were obtained from selected retail outlets in 25 data collection zones which are located in Nairobi and in 13 other urban centers.

Consumer prices surged to 10.3 per cent in March from 9 per cent in February and in April it was at 11.8 per cent.

The Central Bank of Kenya has capped the ceiling at 7.5 per cent for a stable economy, but this has been shaken by natural calamities like drought.