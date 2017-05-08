Tanzania: Gerald Eyes Medal in the U.S.

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's long distance runner Gabriel Gerald will be hoping to win a medal at the Payton Jordan Track meet in San Francisco, US today.

Gerald, who was ranked 22nd after the world cross-country that took place in Kampala recently, voiced his optimism over making the podium.

The 21-year-old is searching for qualifying marks that would enable him to compete at the World Athletics Championships, which will take place in London in August.

Gerald told The Citizen via telephone that he was in the right frame of mind ahead of the race, stressing that he would give his 100 per cent to win one of the top three positions.

"I have been here for a few days and I am already used to the weather. It is now nine Celsius degrees, but it's not a big problem. I am ready to challenge for a medal here," he said.

"I know that there will a host top runners out there, but I will draw inspiration from last year's victory at the State of Oregon Track and Field event. I won the gold medal, so I believe that nothing will prevent me from replicating that performance here."

Gerald, who was not among the pre-race favourites, surprised onlookers with a super performance to grab gold in the 5,000m event.

The youngster added that recent sterling performance of Alphonce Simbu, Sarah Ramadhan, Magdalena Shauri and Ismail Juma have motivated him to aim for a medal.

Athletics Tanzania (AT) secretary general Wilhelm Gidabuday lauded the renewed enthusiasm in the sport, lauding all runners representing the country in various invitational events.

"We are happy with what we have been seeing lately; we call on our athletes to roll up their sleeves and compete to win medals. I am optimistic that Gabriel will make us proud in the US," said the AT official.