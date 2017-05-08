8 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'I Got Out and Ran' - Man Whose Truck Was Burnt in Eldorado Park Protest

Tagged:

Related Topics

The man whose truck was burnt during protests around Eldorado Park and Freedom Park, south of Johannesburg on Monday morning described running away after coming face to face with violent residents.

"I tried to turn around. My... [vehicle] got stuck on a rock," he said.

He then got out and ran away while the protesters overturned the truck and set it on fire.

The man's name was not immediately available.

The protests began on parts of the N12 and the Golden Highway early in the morning.

JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar told News24 that residents barricaded the highways with rocks and burning tyres.

"The N12 is now open, but the Golden Highway is still closed, there [are] still rocks and burning tyres on the road," he said.

"It is not yet clear what is the reason for the protests."

Commuters and News24 staff from Lenasia and Eldorado Park described long traffic jams, with some having no option but to turn back and return home after they could not leave their areas.

The Main Road entrance into Eldorado Park from the Golden Highway was barricaded with burning tyres. There was also a heavy police presence on the road. Roads in nearby Freedom Park were also barricaded with rocks.

The protests are believed to be linked to the allocation of RDP houses in the area.

Source: News24

South Africa

What Was Found in The Rising Star Cave?

Paleoanthropologist Professor Lee Berger is expected to brief the media on Monday on the latest findings from the Rising… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.