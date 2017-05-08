East Africa: Kenya Transfers Nearly 50 Somalis to Jubbaland State

Kenyan has released 48 Somali nationals, including women and children from jail and transferred to Jubbaland authorities in Dhoobley town in southern Somalia on Saturday.

One of the freed Somali citizens have told Radio Shabelle that they been held in containers, abused and tortured by Kenya Police for illegally entering Kenya.

The people have been smuggled through Somali-Kenyan border by smugglers before being captured by the border Police last month, according to an official in the town of Dhoobley.

"They were transported in containers and smuggled in Kenya in the pretense they will be taken to Dadaab refugee camp. But they were held in Mingi village near Garissa, he said.

Some of the released citizens were airlifted to Somali capital, Mogadishu, and willing to reunite their families, while the rest are still being held in the border town of Dhoobley.