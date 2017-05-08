7 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia Says Al-Shabaab Commander Killed in Raid

The Federal government of Somalia confirms that a senior Al shabaab commander has been killed in recent US Navy SEAL raid on Darusalam area in Lower Shabelle region.

The minister of Information Abdirahman Yarisow said Moalim Osman Abdalla Badil was slayed in the US-Somali commando operation against Al shabaab in Darusalam, some 60Km west of Mogadishu in May 5.

A U.S, Navy SEAL was killed, and two of his team were wounded during the raid which was aimed to neutralize a senior Al shabaab commander planning attacks on US and AMISOM forces in Somalia.

Al shabaab, for their side has claimed to have botched the night-time US attack in Darusalam area near Bariire town in Lower Shabelle region, and inflicted heavy casualties on the Navy SEAL team.

