Somalia: U.S. Identifies Navy Seal Killed in Somalia Operation

Falmouth, Maine — On Saturday the U.S. Department of Defense announced the death of Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Kyle Milliken.

The department did not specify the exact cause of death but say Milliken died earlier this week during an operation against al-Shabaab militants who are linked to al Qaeda.

The Department of Defense has issued a statement on behalf of the Milliken family that reads, "The Milliken family would like to extend their gratitude to the community for their interest in our beloved Kyle."

It goes on to say, "He was a devoted father and son, a true professional and a wonderful husband. While we appreciate your interest, we ask you respect our need for privacy."

According to the Pentagon, the 38-year-old from , 38, of Falmouth, Maine, was on assignment with the the East Coast-based special warfare unit in a remote area 40 miles west of Mogadishu.

He was assisting in a Somali National Army-led operation with U.S. Africa Command in which two other service members were wounded.

U.S. Africa Command spokesman Patrick Barnes told ABC News Milliken's death is the first U.S. combat death in the Somali conflict since 1993.

Timothy Szymanski, a unit commander, remembers Milliken as "embodying the warrior spirit and toughness infused in our very best Navy SEALs."

Both the United States and Somalia in recent weeks have declared new efforts against al-Shabab. President Donald Trump has approved expanded military operations against the extremist group, including more aggressive airstrikes and considering parts of southern Somalia areas of active hostilities.

Somalia's new Somali-American president, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, last month declared a new offensive against al-Shabab, which is based in Somalia but has claimed responsibility for major attacks elsewhere in East Africa.

Also last month, the U.S. military announced it was sending dozens of regular troops to Somalia in the largest such deployment to the country in roughly two decades. The U.S. Africa Command said the deployment was for logistics training of Somalia's army.

The U.S. in recent years has sent a small number of special operations forces and counterterrorism advisers to Somalia and carried out a number of airstrikes, including drone strikes, against al-Shabab.