7 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

East Africa: Al Shabaab Attacks Kenya Army Base in Gedo Region

Heavily armed Al shabaab militants have launched a major overnight attack on a military base belonging to Kenyan Defense Forces (KDF) in Gedo province, residents confirmed.

A resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Radio Shabelle over the phone that the attack took place at Taabta area, located some 50Km west of Bardere district in Gedo region.

The Al shabaab fighters encountered a stiff resistance from Kenyan forces after the attack that sparked a heavy clash. Both sides used artillery and machine guns during the skirmish.

Somali military commanders in the region have confirmed the over night attack, but declined to give further details on the casualty figures on KDF, as well as Al shabaab fighters.

Kenyan defense ministry is yet to release its own statement concerning the attack.

