Kenya: Non-Graduate Clinical Officers, Nurses Won't Preform Surgeries

Clinical officers and nurses who do not have a university degree will no longer perform surgeries such as Caesarean sections.

The Task Sharing Guidelines 2017 launched on Thursday by the Ministry of Health also forbid non-graduate clinicians from amputating, removing hernias or performing other surgeries considered "specialised", including removal of the uterus and post-mortems.

During the doctors' strike, surgeries turned fatal as clinicians stepped in to man medical facilities.

POORLY CONDUCTED SURGERIES

There were complaints of poorly conducted surgeries and injuries such as brain damage due to improperly monitored anaesthesia.

According to the ministry's Human Resource Information System, there were 11,290 practising clinical officers in 2016, making them the second-largest group of public health workers after nurses and midwives (45,018). Medical doctors are 6,675.

The guidelines place medical officers at the top of the pile as the most trained and handling the most difficult cases.

In levels 4-6 hospitals, surgeries are left to doctors while injections, inserting and removing contraception implants and dressing wounds can be handled by nurses and clinical officers.

SIMMERING RIVALRY

This is likely to spark off a simmering rivalry between paramedics and doctors.

In his book East African Doctors: A History of the Modern Profession, British historian John Iliffe talks of doctors' resistance to clinical officers having private practice.

In 1985, doctors thrashed the 'Medicus Bill' to this effect, stating that clinical officers were "only equipped to follow simple signs and symptoms to make probable diagnoses and then provide uncomplicated remedial measures, incapable of independent practice or be equated with professionals".

BEING UNDERMINED

Clinical Officers Union secretary George Giboro said while they are the "donkeys" in health facilities, the ministry and doctors have undermined them.

A clinical officers' diploma takes three years, higher diploma one to two years, a degree four years, with a year and a half of internship, as masters takes three and a half years and a doctorate three years.

Doctors take five to six years for undergraduate, three for postgraduate and a maximum of five for a doctorate.