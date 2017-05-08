7 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Galmudug President Meets With Keating in Mogadishu

Mogadishu — The newly elected President of the semi-autonomous state of Galmudug Ahmed Dualle Geelle Haaf has met with the UN special representative for Somalia Michael Keating in Mogadishu on Sunday.

The UN envoy received the leader of Galmudug state, along with other officials at UNSOM headquarters in the capital. They have discussed a range of issues, mainly the security, economic and social needs.

Keating has congratulated Mr Haaf on his election victory, and urged him to put the reconciliation in his first priority, to end the long-running conflict between Galmudug and Ahlu Sunna group.

The new Galmudug state administration is facing many challenges, including the security, drought crises and division as Ahlu Sunna holds the region's administrative capital Dhusamareeb and other key towns.

On Saturday, Galmudug leader held talks with Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo at Villa Somalia, the state house in Mogadishu, for the first time since his election in May 3.

