A group of scientists have developed an innovative tool to detect and quantify severity of drought and floods in the country.

The scientists from the University of Nairobi, working together with their colleagues at the Airbus Defence and Space, a UK-based space agency, said the tool will use satellite images to provide information.

Prof William Ogembo, a hydrologist at the university, led a research team to Ndhiwa in Homa Bay to identify farms where the pilot programme will be undertaken.

"We want farming communities and insurance firms to benefit from this modern crop monitoring approach," said Dr Ogembo.

The technology will provide farmers with drought maps and statistics of crop health throughout the growing season.

The scientists say this will enable farmers to compare the current season trend with the past seasons.

"If the drought index is particularly low during the flowering time, farmers can expect low harvests," said Dr Ogembo.

The researchers argue the development will ensure crop insurance is affordable.