Sudan Wins Alexandria Short Film Festival Award

The Sudanese short film "The Njarkoak" has won the prize of the Alexandria Short Film Festival's Third Session, organized during 26 April- 1 May in Alexandria, Egypt.

In the Dinka language of Southern Sudan the word Njarkoak means little boy.

The film "The Njarkoak", produced by filmmaker Mohamed al Kordofani, tackles the hardships faced by young children orphaned by the war in some parts of the Sudan and the conditions of trauma that befall them.

The film's hero, the Njarkoak, lost his family and fled to Khartoum where he led a life of a street child. A professional thief persuaded the Njakoak, together with a number of street boys and girls, to steal as the only way of survival.

Film Maker Kordofani is a flight engineer living and working in Bahrain. His passion for filmmaking led him to attend a one-year training course and to get heavily absorbed in watching the making of YouTube films on the Internet. In 2014 he launched his company "Kordofani Films", that produces independent films, advertisements, commercial videos and covers events.

The Njarkoak was the only Sudanese production to take part in the Alexandria Short Film Festival. It won the top prize out of 35 films from 10 Arab countries. The Njakoak had previously clinched several local and regional awards.

The second prize had gone to the Tunisian film "Gharz", produced by Ms. Suha Ba'aroun.

The first prize in documentary and novel-based films has gone to the Egyptian films produced by Ahmed Hamid and Mohamed Husham respectively.