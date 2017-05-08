Kenya: Battle Is in Your Hands, Says WHO

Keeping your hands clean could play a major role in the fight against antibiotic resistance, the World Health Organisation has said.

"Fighting antibiotic resistance is in your hands," said Dr Marcus Sprenger, WHO director for Antimicrobial Resistance.

"It is so powerful when promoting collaborated approach in the fight against the vice."

Dr Sprenger expressed his worry that about 70 per cent of healthcare workers do not routinely practise hand hygiene and only 50 per cent of teams observe hand hygiene during a surgical patient's hospital stay.

SERIOUS ILLNESS

"The result can be antibiotic-resistant infections that cause serious illness and death," said Dr Sprenger. "But the good news is, they're avoidable by keeping our hands clean all the times."

Healthcare workers and hospital management should always cultivate this practice, said Dr Sprenger, adding: "Infection prevention is not a luxury for any country."

Saying antimicrobial resistance can be tackled only through a concerted global effort, he added: "This should be led by heads of state and global institutions in partnership with other organisations."