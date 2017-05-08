7 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Battle Is in Your Hands, Says WHO

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Angela Oketch

Keeping your hands clean could play a major role in the fight against antibiotic resistance, the World Health Organisation has said.

"Fighting antibiotic resistance is in your hands," said Dr Marcus Sprenger, WHO director for Antimicrobial Resistance.

"It is so powerful when promoting collaborated approach in the fight against the vice."

Dr Sprenger expressed his worry that about 70 per cent of healthcare workers do not routinely practise hand hygiene and only 50 per cent of teams observe hand hygiene during a surgical patient's hospital stay.

SERIOUS ILLNESS

"The result can be antibiotic-resistant infections that cause serious illness and death," said Dr Sprenger. "But the good news is, they're avoidable by keeping our hands clean all the times."

Healthcare workers and hospital management should always cultivate this practice, said Dr Sprenger, adding: "Infection prevention is not a luxury for any country."

Saying antimicrobial resistance can be tackled only through a concerted global effort, he added: "This should be led by heads of state and global institutions in partnership with other organisations."

Kenya

Macron Win Gives Kenyans in France Sigh of Relief

As France went to the polls on Sunday for the second round of presidential elections, Kenyans living in France were… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.