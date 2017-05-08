7 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Africa: Sudan and Algeria Agree On Bilateral Coordination On Peace and Stability in Libya

Algeria — Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour met, Sunday, the Minister of Moroccan Affairs, Arab League and African Union in the Algerian Foreign Ministry, Abdul Al-Gader Mosahel in the context of the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Countries Neighboring Libya scheduled to be held, tomorrow, Monday.

Ghandour told reporters that the meeting touched on the Libyan Issue where the two sides agreed that the unity of Libya requested the unity of its leaderships and people, adding that the Libyan unity, peace and security should be maintained by the Libyans.

He underlined that an agreement was reached concerning the political and security coordination between the different concerned circles to realize peace and security in Libya.

The Foreign Minister aid the meeting discussed the Sudanese-Algerian bilateral relations, specially, the holding of the joint Ministerial Committee, which the two sides agreed to be held, next July, in Algeria.

