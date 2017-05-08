Sudan: Commissioner of Halayeb Enumerates Projects Implemented At Locality

Osaif. Red Sea State — The Commissioner of Halayeb Locality, Osman Al-Samri cited projects being implemented in the Locality in areas of health, education, water, social development and marine resources.

This came during visit payed by Governor of Red Sea State, Ali Ahmed Hamid and his accompanied delegation to Halayeb Locality, Sunday,

The Commissioner hoped that the State Government would provide more services to the citizens during the coming period.

Representative of Halayeb constituency at the National Assembly appreciated visit of the Governor to the Locality and support he provided to development and service projects in the Locality.