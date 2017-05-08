Africa: Prof. Ghandour to Participate in Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Libya Neighboring Countries

Algiers — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Haidar Ahmed Dafalla, Sunday arrived in Algiers to participate in meetings of the Foreign Ministers of Libya neighboring countries, scheduled on Monday.

It is to be recalled that the envoy of the UN Secretary General, Marten Kobler, has visited Sudan lately and got informed on Sudan vision for realizing peace and stability in Libya.

Meanwhile, Prof. Ghandour has affirmed Sudan stance which is based on support to the Libyan territories and the existence of a strong central government in Tripoli.

He referred to the keenness of Sudan to secure its border with Libya and to confront the rebel movements which are fighting alongside one of the Libyan parties, a matter which is considered a direct threat to the Sudanese national security.

The Foreign Minister has called for uniting efforts to combat the foreign fighters and realizing national accord between all the Libyan people's components.