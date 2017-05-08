7 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Africa: Prof. Ghandour to Participate in Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Libya Neighboring Countries

Tagged:

Related Topics

Algiers — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Haidar Ahmed Dafalla, Sunday arrived in Algiers to participate in meetings of the Foreign Ministers of Libya neighboring countries, scheduled on Monday.

It is to be recalled that the envoy of the UN Secretary General, Marten Kobler, has visited Sudan lately and got informed on Sudan vision for realizing peace and stability in Libya.

Meanwhile, Prof. Ghandour has affirmed Sudan stance which is based on support to the Libyan territories and the existence of a strong central government in Tripoli.

He referred to the keenness of Sudan to secure its border with Libya and to confront the rebel movements which are fighting alongside one of the Libyan parties, a matter which is considered a direct threat to the Sudanese national security.

The Foreign Minister has called for uniting efforts to combat the foreign fighters and realizing national accord between all the Libyan people's components.

Libya

Enforced Disappearance of Tripoli Activist

A Tripoli-based activist, Jabir Zain, remains missing after being abducted on September 25, 2016, by an armed group… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.