7 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: National Council for Child Welfare Underlines the Need for Child Issues Advocacy

Khartoum — The Head of National Council for Child Welfare, Dr Suaad Abul Aaal has underlined the need for advocacy on all issues related to children in the fanfare Sudan and for adhering to the ethical charter when dealing with issues related to children away from excitation or violation of the child rights

The Secretary of the Council , pointed out in the workshop organized by the Society of Journalists for Children, in collaboration with the UNICEF on child advocacy and the journalists Union that child institutions should be established in a way that they carry out their role and orient their budgets to serve children and child issues, while government funds should be directed to reach the desired objectives.

The Secretary General of the Sudanese Journalists Union Sadiq Rizaigi, has on his part called on journalist and media institution to adopt a charter that support child question and advocacy as part of their basic statute

Dr. Tahani Mubashar, UNICEF representative, said the charter is a roadmap to overcome the violation and to respect the privacy, calling for a campaign to spread the charter for the support of child issues.

A general paper on the general feature on the charter to support child issues focusing on protection of rights and a paper on the importance of legislations for the protection of child issues were presented from the legal stand point.

