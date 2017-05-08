7 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assistant of President to Inaugurate Youth National Building Project Monday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ad-DA'ain — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Magen. Abdul-Rahamn Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi will launch activities of the Youth National Building Project in Ad-Da'ain, capital of East Darfur State Monday.

The Project is organized by the National Union for Sudanese Youth in East Darfur State.

The Assistant of the President along with the Governor of the East Darfur State, Anas Omer Mohamed , Chairman of the National Union for Sudanese Youth, Dr Shogar Bashar , ministers at the East Darfur State Government , commissioners, politicians, legislators , and youth and media leaders will attend inauguration of the youth project.

Sudan

President Al-Bashir Issues Republican Decree Approving Employment Structure of General Prosecution

President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Thursday issued a republican decree approving the employment… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.