Sudan: Assistant of President to Inaugurate Youth National Building Project Monday

Ad-DA'ain — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Magen. Abdul-Rahamn Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi will launch activities of the Youth National Building Project in Ad-Da'ain, capital of East Darfur State Monday.

The Project is organized by the National Union for Sudanese Youth in East Darfur State.

The Assistant of the President along with the Governor of the East Darfur State, Anas Omer Mohamed , Chairman of the National Union for Sudanese Youth, Dr Shogar Bashar , ministers at the East Darfur State Government , commissioners, politicians, legislators , and youth and media leaders will attend inauguration of the youth project.