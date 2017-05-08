Kenya: 10-Year-Old Killed By Floods As Heavy Rains Pound the Country

Photo: Laban Walloga/The Nation

Residents of Bamburi in Mombasa County use a makeshift bridge to cross a flooded area following heavy rains on May 7, 2017.

A 10-year-old boy was killed by floods in Kirinyaga while 14 families were rendered homeless in Nyeri County as heavy rains continue pounding the region.

The boy was herding his parents' livestock on Saturday at Kangichiri village in Mwea plains when he accidentally plunged into a flooded rice canal and was swept downstream.

His friends raised the alarm, attracting villagers who began a search for the boy.

The day-long search lead to the discovery of his body trapped between rocks.

Area chief David Mureithi said canals and major rivers are flooded following heavy downpour and warned villagers to take caution.

"All rivers and canals are swollen and it is risky to go near them. Parents should advise their children to be careful to avoid fatal incidents," said Mr Mureithi.

DISPLACED BY LANDSLIDES

In Nyeri, 14 families have been displaced by landslides in parts of Tetu and Mathira sub-counties.

A 75-year-old woman cheated death after her house was flattened by a landslide at Gakira village, Tetu, on Saturday night.

The woman was asleep when her house was submerged in mud debris. She was rescued by her neighbours.

This comes as Kenya Red Cross deployed a team of 30 members of the Disaster Response Unit in each county in the region to monitor the situation as rains continue.

At the same time, Red Cross has issued an advisory to families living in steep areas to move to safer ground until the rains subside.

IMMINENT DANGER

Red Cross Central region manager Gitonga Mugambi said that security agencies would be involved to compel the residents who have refused to move to do so.

He said Meru, Kirinyaga and Murang'a counties are in imminent danger of flooding and landslides.

At the same time, roads and homes in Tala town, Machakos County, have been hit by floods following heavy rains in the area for the past three days.

Poor drainage on roads and in residential areas are to blame and people are fearing disease outbreaks.

"I made a mistake in leasing this shop without checking out the drainage system first. Now customers cannot access my shop and my sales have drastically reduced. I have asked the county government to unclog the water outlets to prevent continuous flooding ," said Ms Catherine Mueni, a trader in Tala town.

EXPERIENCE FLOODS

The residents called on the county government to urgently address the town's drainage system problem to avoid recurrence of floods.

Meanwhile, Mombasa residents will continue to experience floods, with the county government saying more than Sh20 billion is required to repair the drainage system.

The county executive for transport and infrastructure Tawfiq Balala said that in the past four years, the administration has managed to solve 30 per cent of the drainage problem but more time and resources are required to complete it.

"Currently we are working with Sh500 million allocated to the infrastructure department every year. We require another 10 years using the current allocation if we are to solve the problem completely," said Mr Balala.

POOR HOUSING PLANNING

He said the county has managed to address the drainage system problems in most of the areas despite the challenge of poor housing planning.

"In the last rainy season, for instance, the whole of Kongowea place was flooded, but this has been taken care of. In the CBD when you have a heavy downpour, it will take one hour before the water subsides because the drainage system is now working," said Mr Balala.

His remarks follow protests by residents in various parts of the county over the recurring flooding.

Heavy rains have continued to wreak havoc in the coastal city. Some houses in Likoni, Changamwe, Kisauni, and Nyali have been partly submerged.

Reported by George Munene, Joseph Wangui, Gastone Valusi and Mohamed Ahmed.