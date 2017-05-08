7 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Informed On Progress of Work At National Highways

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman gas got acquainted with progress of work at national highways in the Country.

This came when the Vice-President met at the Republican Palace, Sunday , with Minister of Transport, Roads and Bridges, Engineer Makkawi Mohamed Awad.

Engineer Makkawi said in press statements that the Vice-President gave directive for speeding up establishment of national highways before the fall season, indicating that the Decision of the President concerning exemption asphalts from custom duties encouraged establishment of roads in the country.

He disclosed that bids for a number of roads would be propounded during the coming period.

The Minister added that he briefed the Vice-President on Jebel Marra projects within context of the state efforts to achieve development, stability and peace in the country, as well as on the Ministry endeavors to establish a number of bridges.

Sudan

President Al-Bashir Issues Republican Decree Approving Employment Structure of General Prosecution

President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Thursday issued a republican decree approving the employment… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.