Sudan: Hassabo Informed On Progress of Work At National Highways

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman gas got acquainted with progress of work at national highways in the Country.

This came when the Vice-President met at the Republican Palace, Sunday , with Minister of Transport, Roads and Bridges, Engineer Makkawi Mohamed Awad.

Engineer Makkawi said in press statements that the Vice-President gave directive for speeding up establishment of national highways before the fall season, indicating that the Decision of the President concerning exemption asphalts from custom duties encouraged establishment of roads in the country.

He disclosed that bids for a number of roads would be propounded during the coming period.

The Minister added that he briefed the Vice-President on Jebel Marra projects within context of the state efforts to achieve development, stability and peace in the country, as well as on the Ministry endeavors to establish a number of bridges.