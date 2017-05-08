Sudan: Hamid Affirms Restoration of Halayeb to the Country Soon

Osaif, Red Sea State — The Governor of the Red Sea State, Ali Ahmed Hamid has reiterated that Halayed is a Sudanese territory and that it would be restored soon , commending steadfastness of Halayaeb citizens and adherence to their land.

This came while he was addressing a mass rally at Osaif town, Sunday, within framework of his visit to Halayeb State to stand on levels of service and development at the Locality , stressing Sudan's keenness for finding peaceful solution to Halayeb issue and retaining safe neighborliness.

Chairman of the Red Sea State's Legislative Council, Ahmed Mohamed Ali also addressed the meeting underlined that the issue of Hlayeb would be solved through peaceful means.

Deputy Chairman of the Natioanl Congress in the State, HinabMohamed Al-Badri expressed optimism over restoration of Halayeb to the Country , pointing out that the visit to the area was coincinding with implemntationof outcome of the national dialogue and lifting of sanctions against Sudan.

SA/SA