7 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: VP Briefed On Arrangements for Giad Group Exhibition in N'djamena

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman was briefed, on the arrangements for organization of GIAD Group first Exhibition, in N'djamena, Chad, during May, 18-22.

This came when the VP met, Sunday, at the Republican Palace, the Director of the Group's Vehicles Sector, Engineer, Omer Ali Hammad said the fair will be organized with the participation of 24 company.

He said the meeting touched on the Sudanese-Chadian relations and means for developing them further and strengthening of spheres of joint cooperation besides the participation of the neighboring countries.

