Tanzania: Tambwe, Chirwa Lift Yanga

Defending champions Young Africans battled their way to a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Tanzania Prisons at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday, to return atop Mainland Premier League table.

Two second-half goals from Amissi Tambwe and Aubrey Chirwa produced a confident win to keep their pace in the race for title defence.

The victory put George Lwandamina's side temporarily on top of the table level on 59 points with previous leaders Simba, but the Jangwani Street lads are ahead on goal difference after playing 26 matches.

However, Simba will be provided with an opportunity to return to the summit today, if they beat African Lyon at the same venue. Regardless, Yanga still have an advantage because they have a game in hand with three rounds to go.

The match started at a slow pace and Yanga had dominated the opening stages and really should have been in front, but Simon Msuva missed from eight yards and Chirwa's long-range shot four minutes into the game brought a stunning stop from outstanding goalkeeper, Aaron Kalambo.

Prisons just looked much sharper and cleverer in defence, with Tambwe and Chirwa caught dawdling on the ball in dangerous areas and both dispossessions leading directly to Prisons chances. Yanga struggled to penetrate the resolute Prisons defence, well marshalled by Salum Kimenya, while goalkeeper Kalambo remained the main obstacle, making a number of fine saves in the first half.

However, they continued to create scoring opportunities, notable was in the 23rd minute when right defender, Hassan Kessy manoeuvred past defenders and his cross nearly found Tambwe in space but keeper, Kalambo was smart to swiftly catch the ball. Prisons skipper, Benjamin Asukile was yellow carded in the 26th minute for fouling Msuva. Three minutes later, Mwinyi Haji out paced Kimenya but his final ball was horrible.

Zimbabwean midfielder, Thaban Kamusoko almost caught keeper and defenders napping after half an hour mark, but his power packed shot came off Mohamed Samatta and the defender had time to clear the danger. That at least appeared to perk Yanga up and Geoffrey Mwaishuya's free kick in the 34th minute was tipped over by Kalambo, who also did well to save Vincent Bossou's shot as the home side continued to impose themselves on the match.

As the game rolled in the breather, the mood around National Stadium was more than gloomy following Yanga recent exit from Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC), after a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Mbao FC at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza. And Yanga fans were keeping their fingers crossed fearing for the worst.

After a goalless first half, in which Yanga were much the better side, the action quickly picked up. Yanga appeared to have taken control immediately after the restart, they took from where they had left in the first half, pushing forward in numbers in search for an opener.

Mwaishuiya tested the keeper with a powerful shot and the keeper spilled the shot but on rushing Hassan Kessy failed to make the most from a follow up shot. In the 51st minute, Benjamin Asukile fouled Chirwa at the edge of the box and the Zambian header missed the target from a resultant set piece.

Zambian coach, Lwandamina, made a tactical tweak after bringing in defender Juma Abdul and creative midfielder, Haruna Niyonzima for Kessy and Said Juma Makapu respectively.

The duo's introduction spurred Yanga as they dominated the midfield and created clearer cut chances. And immediately after the changes, Yanga swept into the lead following a swift move in the Prisons final third in 70th minute. Tambwe nodded home a cross from substitute Abdul's cross.

It was Tambwe's tenth goal of the campaign. Five minutes later, Chirwa rounded off the scoring, sneaked into Tambwe's flick header to beat the keeper from a close range.

It all started from Niyonzima, who released Mwaishuiya from the left and the winger's cross was flicked by Tambwe to set up the scorer to net his tenth goal of the campaign. From then, the traffic was one way, as Yanga pilled more pressure seeking more goals.

At the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza, Toto African confirmed JKT Ruvu's journey to the relegation after beating them 2-1. JKT Ruvu took the lead after just one minute through Hassan Dilunga.

Toto African pulled level in the 20th minute through Waziri Junior, connecting home Mohamed Soud's cross. Junior netted the second and the winner in the 35th minute.