Tanzania: Magistrate Adjourns Kitilya Case, Grants More Time for Investigation

The prosecution has not completed the investigations in the trial of former Commissioner General with Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Harry Kitilya and two others, who are facing 12bn/- money laundering charges.

This was said by Senior State Attorney Patrick Mwita, for the prosecution, at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam on Thursday when the trial came for mention.

He told Resident Magistrate Cyprian Mkeha that they have not received the potential evidence collected abroad to support the trial. The prosecutor, therefore, requested the matter to be adjourned to another date.

The magistrate granted the prosecution's request and adjourned the trial for another mention until May 19, though the defence pressed for the prosecution to expedite such investigations. Other accused persons in the trial are Shose Sinare, former Miss Tanzania and Head of Investment Banking at Stanbic Bank and Sioi Graham Solomon, the ex-Chief Legal Counsel to the bank.

The prosecutions are charging Kitilya, Sinare and Solomon with money laundering, an offence allegedly committed between March 13 and September 2015 within the city of Dar es Salaam.

They are alleged to have directly engaged themselves in a transaction involving six million US dollars by transferring, withdrawing and depositing money relating to that transaction in different bank accounts maintained by EGMA Limited at Stanbic Bank Tanzania Limited and KCB Bank Limited.

The prosecution told the court further that the accused persons ought to have known that the said money was the proceeds of a predicate offence, which is forgery. The constitutional petition is the fourth case to be filed in court to involve Kitilya and his two co-accused persons.

The first case was lodged by the prosecution before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam. In this case, the trio, apart from money laundering count, they are also charged with conspiracy to commit an offence, forgery, uttering false documents and obtaining six million US dollars (about 12bn/-) by false pretences.

The second case relate to bail application filed by the accused persons before the High Court, which has not yet been determined, while third case relate to appeal lodged by the prosecution to oppose the decision to nullify the money laundering count.

On diverse dates between August 2012 and March 2013, within the city of Dar es Salaam, the three accused persons allegedly conspired together with other people who are not in court to commit offence of obtaining money by false pretences from the government.

It is claimed that on November 5, 2012, at Stanbic Bank in the city, all the three accused persons , with intent to deceit, made a false collaboration agreement purporting to show that the bank has established a consortium to collaborate with Enterprise Growth Market advisors (EGMA) Limited.