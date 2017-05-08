Tanzania: Malaria Torments 2 Refugee Camps

Dar es Salaam — A spike of malaria cases has been reported in Nduta and Nyarugusu refugee camps in Kigoma Region.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has informed The Citizen that over the past few months there has been a huge influx of refugees into the camps, reaching 258,372 people.

MSF, a group of Doctors without Borders, says 55,400 of the people--mostly children under the age of five have been diagnosed with malaria.

It has warned that the situation could worsen due to heavy rain as stagnant water become breeding grounds for mosquitoes that spread the disease. The influx of refugees from neighboring Burundi and the subsequent deterioration of conditions in the camps have coincided with the rainy season in Kigoma.

According to MSF, Burundian refugees coming from low endemic regions are also more vulnerable to malaria due to their low acquired immunity.

MSF field communications manager Eleanor Weber Ballard has informed The Citizen in an emailed report that the spike in the malaria cases is ongoing. "At Nduta, we have seen a 12 percent increase in malaria cases in the medical facilities we run in the camp. Young children are particularly affected. In February, 40 per cent of patients with malaria at Nduta were under five years old."

According to Ballard, the conditions in the camps, which were already overpopulated and overstretched, are now extremely poor.

"Overcrowding and unsanitary conditions, including the temporary housing of new arrivals in communal shelters, heighten the risk of malaria being transmitted."

Tanzania is one of the countries worst affected by malaria and the disease is hyper-endemic in Kigoma; so there is a high transmission rate, according to MSF.

Currently, 90 per cent of the population in Tanzania lives in areas that carry a high risk of the disease transmission, the National Malaria Control Programme.