Tanzania: Magufuli Mourns the Arusha Pupils

Photo: Daily News

Good Samaritans remove the bodies of trapped pupils after a school bus plunged into Marera River Gorge in Karatu District.

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli yesterday led the nation in mourning 36 people, who include 33 pupils, killed in the road accident in Karatu District, Arusha Region.

The pupils from Lucky Vincent English Medium School, located on the outskirts of the city, and two teachers and a driver, were heading to Karatu to write a joint examination with a partner school, Tumaini in Karatu, died after their minibus skidded off the road plunging into a gorge at Marera in Rhotia.

President Magufuli sent his condolences to Arusha regional commissioner Mrisho Gambo following the deadly accident.

The President said the accident has left sorrow to the nation since the pupils, who perished in the accident, were preparing to serve the nation.

"There is nothing we can do for now but pray for them. Let's also pray for those who were injured in the accident. Let's ask God to give strength to those who lost their beloved ones," reads in part the statement that was circulated to the media yesterday evening by the Directorate of Presidential Communications.

For his part, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai, also sent his condolences to Arusha RC and families of the victims.

Meanwhile, Former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa, who is also a member of the Chadema Central Committee also sent their condolences to the families that lost their loved ones.

He described the accident as one of the most terrible in the country's history.

"We should support the families of the victims during this difficult time," said Mr Lowassa.

Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT-Wazalendo) also mourned the death of 35 people following the accident, that has shocked the country, with its news being reported by various media outlets, both local and international.