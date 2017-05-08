Kenya: Two Herders Shot Dead in Fresh Baringo Attack

Two people were killed in a fresh attack by bandits at Ng'aratuko village in Baringo North Sub-county on Saturday morning.

The two, who included a Standard Six pupil, were herding livestock when they were ambushed and shot dead by the bandits in the 11am incident.

The attackers stole more than 600 goats, which are believed to have been driven to the neighbouring Tiaty Sub-county.

Locals, who had returned to their homes after calm was restored in the area, have again started fleeing to safer places, fearing more attacks.

Baringo county police commandant Peter Ndung'u said the security officers were pursuing the bandits.

"We have already deployed police officers to comb the area and arrest the bandits who have wreaked havoc in the area.

"We will intensify the hunt for bandits who have caused mayhem in the insecurity prone areas and have made life unbearable for their neighbours in Baringo North and Baringo South sub-counties. We will drive them back to where they came from so that the locals can live in peace," said Mr Ndung'u.

Mr Richard Chepchomei, resident of Ng'aratuko, accused security officers of doing little to stop the bandits.

"Some of them are known and their names have since been submitted to the county administration yet none of them have been arrested leave alone summoned," added Chepchomei.

Due to the rampant banditry attacks in the cattle rustling-prone areas of Baringo North and South sub-counties, more than 25 primary schools in the region are yet to reopen.

"We cannot continue losing our people unnecessarily because of insecurity caused by cattle rustlers. I am appealing to the government to disarm and arrest people with illegal guns in this county," said Mr Chepchomei.

He went on: "Why should the government tell us to go back to our homes yet bandits are killing our people?"