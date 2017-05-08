Sudan: Acting Wali (Governor) of West Darfur Announces Liberation of French Hostage

Genaina — The Acting Wali (Governor of West Darfur State, Mohamed Ibrahim Sharaf-Eddin, has announced liberation of the French hostage, Terrie Farcer, who was abducted by an unruly group from Chad into the Sudanese territories.

At a press conference held in presence of the state's security committee, the Command of the Joint Forces and a number of leaders of the official and people's organ, the acting Wali (governor) said that the liberation operation has been carried out in full coordination between the security committees of West and North Darfur States, the Command of the Joint Forces and a number of organized circles.

He said that the group has used motor cycles in kidnapping the French hostage and taken him in North Darfur State through Kerenik, Baidha and Habila localities, indicating that the state's committee has formed a technical committee of all organs.

Sharaf-Eddin said that the abductors have demanded at the outset a ransom of 2.5 million pounds and later increased it to 10 million pounds, but the official authorities have managed to deal in wisdom with them and succeeded in getting the information about the hideout and then the liberation of the French hostage without payment of ransom or losses in lives.

He referred to the good level of coordination between West and North Darfur States, a matter that has led to the success which was attributed to the security committees of the two states.

The acting Wali (governor) has hailed the struggle of the National Security and Intelligence Service forces and their role in getting information about the abduction, rescuing the hostage and arresting the culprits.

He affirmed that the government authorities have refused the demands of the abductors and decided not to pay any ransom for them, indicating that the security authorities have arrested members of the gang and liberated the French hostage in Kutom Locality, North Darfur State.

He referred to his government's strategy for dealing with like such criminal acts, affirming the distinguished relations between Sudan and Chad cannot be affected by occurrence of like such acts of unruly groups.

He appreciated the great role being played by the joint Sudanese - Chadian forces in combating like such acts and dealing with them in accordance with the strategy which was drawn up by the security committees of the border states in the two countries.

The acting Wali (governor) also commended the outstanding contribution of the native administration in keeping security and stability in West Darfur State.