Kenya: Water Crisis Looms in Row Over Hiring of Board Chief

Coast residents have been told to brace themselves for a water shortage, after Coast Water Services Board employees threatened to boycott work.

The 250 workers are protesting the appointment of Mr Jacob Kimutai as the new chief executive of the board.

The workers said they would stage a demonstration Monday demanding Mr Kimutai's removal from office.

CWSB chief shop steward Lilian Makenzi said they had stopped works at the Baricho Dam, Mzima and Marere springs, following the "appointment of a non-native to head the board".

"We have stopped water from being supplied to Mombasa from Baricho Dam, Mzima and Marere springs until the appointment of the new CEO is suspended," said Ms Makenzi.

She went on: "This is an insult, we want to benefit from the fruits of devolution."

Meanwhile, the Industrial Court has temporary stopped the appointment of Mr Kimutai to head the board.

This is after Commission for Human Rights and Justice boss Julius Ogogoh and a Mombasa resident,

Mr Abdalla Miraj, filed a case stating that Mr Kimutai was recruited unprocedurally.