MORGAN Tsvangirai says President Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF party are "finished" and have no chance of winning any election except by "stealing".

The MDC-T leader said this Saturday in Chitungwiza as he was launching a youth voter registration and education campaign ahead of the 2018 elections.

Held under the auspices of the National Electoral Reform Agenda (Nera), the campaign is meant to encourage the youths to register en-masse so that they can be allowed to vote and stop electoral theft by Zanu PF. Nera is a coalition of a number of opposition parties and civic groups seeking reform ahead of the much anticipated 2018 polls.

Tsvangirai told the thousands who attended the rally that if many people register and vote next year Mugabe would find it difficult to steal the election.

He said, "You (the youth) should go out to register and vote in large numbers.....Zanu-PF and Mugabe are finished. They can't win this election except to try and steal it. But they must be stopped".

Tsvangirai also lamented the mass poverty affecting youths in a country with more that 80 percent unemployment.

According News24, Job Sikhala, the MDC secretary for mobilisation, said the party was "targeting to register between 3 and 3.5 million new voters, specifically the youth".

In 2013 the MDC-T was accused of going into the election without adequate preparation.

In a result that was rejected by many, President Mugabe's party romped to a near landslide victory. However, there were allegations that Mugabe was helped by a shadowy Israeli firm called Nikuv to rig the election.

Early this year, the MDC-T said it had seen signs of attempts by Zanu PF to bring back Nikuv.