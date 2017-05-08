Kenya: Shame of Top Clubs Without Own Stadiums

opinion

By the time you are reading this the Mighty Mahia will have mauled that underperforming team by the name of AFC Leopards. That would be a good lesson to the upstarts never to think that they are our equal.

Be that as it may, one of the most hearbreaking news for the past fortnight or so was that the derby could have been postponed. Reason? Lack of a stadium to host the match. You see the only two stadia that can host such a high octane match are Nyayo National Stadium and the Kasarani Stadium and both are closed undergoing renovations.

It was saddening to see those in charge running around looking, nay, pleading for venues. Ingwe were under immense pressure because they were the home team. Finally a compromise of sorts was hammered and the match took off at Nyayo.

This to me is an indictment of those people who have headed these two big clubs. That half a century later neither Gor nor AFC has even a training ground of their own speaks volumes of the vision of those who have headed these two respective clubs over the years.

How can the clubs which attract such mammoth crowds fail to have a stadium of their own. I know after winning the Nelson Mandela Cup in 1987 the then President Daniel arap Moi gifted Gor a parcel of land in Nairobi. What became of this piece of land remains one huge mystery.

I have asked old time Gor supporters like Dodd Kenyatta and he believes those who have been elected into the club's management over the years have never shown any real interest in following up the matter.

That is why I am appealing to chairman Ambrose Rachier, kindly trace this piece of land. With your legal prowess I believe it will not take you more than a day to write a life threatening letter to anyone who may have grabbed that land.

With this Gor can now move forward and begin the process of acquiring its own stadium. We can even lease it out to our hopeless neighbours if they do not have a stadium of their own. Sir, if you do this I can assure you that you would have earned yourself a legacy that will live long after you.

I believe those in charge at Ingwe can also come up with a plan towards getting their own ground.

Building a stadium would bring more benefits. As my friend Kenyatta Otieno argued in a recent article, such stadia can even have other facilities like hotels attached to them. Which will earn the clubs the much needed extra income.