Zimbabwe: Black Rhinos Hold Triangle

TRIANGLE once again failed to utilise home advantage after they were held to a draw by 10-man Black Rhinos in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Gibbo yesterday.

A home win has been elusive for the home side since the start of the season for Taurai Mangwiro whose side is heavily sponsored by Tongaat Hullet.

Rhinos dominated the proceedings in the first half with their sporadic raids and were duly rewarded in the 32nd minute through the boot of Milton Kureva who connected home a perfectly weighed cross from Wonder Kapinda after Triangle defender Derwin Phiri was beaten on the left side to send the few travelling fans into frenzy.

Mangwiro was forced to make an injury inspired substitution in the 41st minute, pulling out Ralph Kawondera for Benson Maglas.

The home side shot-stopper Ronald Mudimu was exposed throughout the match but he stood tall to keep the home side in the game.

Triangle had to react and piled pressure on the visitors in the second half and Rhinos finally succumbed to pressure and defender Farai Banda had to play the goalkeeper's role in the 79th minute when he tipped Hardlife Mavhundi's effort over bar.

Banda was shown a straight red card as the referee pointed to the spot and Triangle's penalty specialist Mudimu made no mistake as he coolly slotted the ball past Herbert Rusawo to draw level for the home side.

Mangwiro said after the match: "We had to respond after Rhinos took the lead very early, but now we require a lot of work not only from Mangwiro but from the entire team.

"Our performance was not good today, we played better football against Bulawayo City and today we were looking at collecting maximum points but sometimes we might have a bad start with a happy ending," he said.

His opposite number Stanford "Stix" M'tizwa said they needed maximum points.

"We needed maximum points after we drew at home last week, it's like two points lost rather than a point gained because we came here looking for maximum points at all cost," he said.

Teams

Triangle: R. Mudimu, D. Phiri, D. Dzvinya, K. Chigwida, R. Kawondera (B. Maglas 41st minute), H. Mavundi, T. Huwa, R. Madamombe, J. Chivasa (C. Denias 59th minute), N.Lameck, G. Zhokinyi.

Black Rhinos: H.Rusawo, J. Mukombwe, F. Banda, B. Homora, S. Linyama, W. Kapinda, D. Mudadi, C. Chitsamba (V. Mhandu 58th minute), M. Kureva, B. Marere (S. Yamikani 58th minute), L. Chiwunga.

Triangle ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... (0) 1 Black Rhinos ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... (1) 1