Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, his minister of Industry, Ahmed Abitew , and Abiy Ahmed , head of Oromia Urban Development & Housing Bureau with the rank of vice President of Oromia Regional State, have inaugurated the nation's six largest cement plant last week, Habesha Cement Share Company.

Erected near the town of Holeta, 35Km north-west of Addis Abeba, the plant took 80 million dollars in investment and two year to complete. However, the company, when it was incorporated eight years ago, was the only among the cement manufacturers owned by the public, with shareholders numbering over 16,000, with a registered capital of 300 million Br.

The Chinese Northern Heavy Industries Group Co Ltd. was contracted to do the plant erection job; it is the same company that has erect the plant owned by National Cement Company, in the outskirts of Dire Dawa.

Eskinder Desta, Mesfin Abi and Gizaw Teklemariam, the latter two engineers worked for the state owned Mughar, were early promoters of the project, before a South African investors joined them later. Tamru Wondimagegnehu, a prominent lawyer chairs the board of directors of nine of which three represent the PPC International Holdings and Industrial Development Corporation.