Kenya: Two Drown After Falling Into Mathioya River in Murang'a

Two people drowned in Murang'a on Sunday afternoon while trying to cross the flooded River Mathioya.

Another person escaped death narrowly after residents rescued her from the raging waters and rushed her to hospital.

The three were crossing from Gatiko to Kairo Village when the incident happened.

One of the victims, Maureen Nyagothie, was a Form Three student at Kiamuturi Secondary School while the other, Timothy Mwangi, finished Form Four in 2016.

According to Deputy County Commissioner Charles Laboso, the victims were using a weak footbridge to cross when they slipped into the river and were washed away.

The river's water levels have risen owing to heavy rains in the region.

MAKESHIFT BRIDGES

Mr Laboso warned residents against using makeshift bridges that put them at risk of falling into the river.

"Everyone must be cautious during this rainy season. If the makeshift bridge is weak, do not use it," he said.

He further warned residents against swimming in the river or fetching water from it.

Residents have urged the county to replace weak bridges to prevent further calamities.

"The county should construct permanent bridges along the rivers and strengthen the weak ones to ease movement," said resident Joseph Kanyura.

Assistant Chief Isaac Wahome urged parents to monitor the movement of their children during the rainy season.

The bodies of the victims were retrieved and taken to Kiria-ini Mission Hospital.