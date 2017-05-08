Tanzania: Sprouting Dreams Cut Short

Photo: Daily News

Good Samaritans remove the bodies of trapped pupils after a school bus plunged into Marera River Gorge in Karatu District.

Arusha — Grisly carnage claims lives of 32 pupils, two teachers in Arusha

Horrific! Is the word that best describes the scene of the accident that claimed the lives of 35 people, including 32 Grade Seven pupils, two teachers and a driver at Lucky Vincent Nursery and Primary School of Kwa-Mrombo in Arusha, whose bus plunged into Marera River Gorge in Karatu District, yesterday.

And, President John Magufuli has sent his condolences to the Arusha Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Mrisho Gambo, following the bus disaster.

A sombre mood gripped the accident scene as Good Samaritans pulled one body after the other, and scavenging through the mangled wreckage of the bus that plunged head on, crushing the front part.

Rescuers and eyewitnesses, who arrived first at the scene of the horrendous Saturday morning accident, discovered that all the pupils and teachers who died in the crash had been stacked together in the front section of the ill-fated bus.

Though the cause of the accident is still to be ascertained as investigations are going on, eyewitnesses revealed that an oncoming truck could have caused the driver of the mini-bus to veer off the road in an attempt to avoid a head-on collision, resulting in it plunging into Marera River Gorge.

However, another eyewitness, Nancy Baha of Rhotia, said she saw the speeding school bus moving in zigzag style along the road, in the drizzling misty morning before she and other people at the shopping centre witnessed the yellow bus flying and nose-diving into the gorge down the slope towards Karatu.

The ill-fated 'Mitsubishi Rosa,' Bus, with registration numbers T-871 BYS that is owned by the school, is said to have departed from Arusha City at around 7am heading to Karatu Township where the pupils were supposed to participate in inter-school mock examinations with their

Tumaini Primary School counterparts of Karatu District. After the mock tests, the pupils who were all candidates for the forthcoming 2017 National Examinations for Primary Schools were pencilled to have an excursion into the Ngorongoro Crater.

Located at Field Force section of Kwa-Mrombo in Olasiti Ward of Arusha City, Lucky Vincent Primary School topped the Grade Seven National Examinations last year, having emerged 20th best institution out of 8,109 schools in the country after fielding 101 candidates.

The school came first in Arusha, beating other 331 primary schools in seven districts of the region.

While all pupils got 'As' in English, a total of 92 candidates got 'As' in Science, 81 had 'As' in Mathematics and 63 managed to get 'As' in Kiswahili.

The Arusha Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Charles Mkumbo, confirmed the number of the dead victims saying they include 18 girls, 11 boys and three adults (among them the driver), however, the 33rd victim, a school child, is reported to have died at Mount Meru Hospital later on.

He went on to say that four children and an adult survived the crash but with injuries.

And, all efforts to contact the owner of the school, Mr Innocent Simon Mushi, hit a brick wall as his mobile phone was not reachable.

The names of some of the deceased that were displayed on a noticeboard at Karatu District Hospital are: Mteage Amos, Justine Alex, Irene Kishari, Praise Ronald, Shadrack Biketh, Junior Mwashuya, Aisha Saidi, Heri Rashid, Gema Gerald, Rebecca Daudi, Hagai Lucas, Sada Ally, Lucy Ndemna, Mussa Kasim and Neema Martin.

Others are: Witness Mosses, Rukia Khalfani, Naomi Hosea, Hevenight Hosea, Eliapanda Eliudi, Anorld Alex, Marion Mrema, Rehema Msuya, Sabrina Said, Prisca Charles, Grayson Robson Massawe, Witness Mosses, Lara Tarimo and Neema Eliwahi.

Meanwhile, according to a statement released to the media by the Director of Presidential Communications, Mr Gerson Msigwa, the President received the information with great shock.

It noted that the accident has cut short dreams of children who were prepared to serve the nation, hence causing dismay, sadness and deep sorrow to families of the deceased and the entire nation.

"I would like to convey my condolences to you, families, relatives and friends of the pupils, teachers and driver who lost their lives in the accident ... this is a very devastating moment for us all. Please inform them that I am joining them in their grief and prayers."

The President added in the statement that "it is important that we pray for the deceased's souls to rest in eternal peace and quick recovery of the injured persons."