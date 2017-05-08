Ethiopia: Srilankan Firm to Integrate Abay's Business

Abay Insurance hired Informatics International Limited, a Srilankan company, to develop an integrated general and health software system. Abay will pay close to seven million Birr to Informatics to supply, install and maintain the system over the coming seven months. InfoIns software suite informatic is the type of system chosen by the Firm.

When it is fully operational, Abay will be the seventh insurer to have such kind of system. Currently, Nib Insurance and Lion Insurance are also building the same system at a cost of 12.6 million Br and 10.3 million Br, respectively, according to anonymous sources.

Also, Abay has plans to buy around seven million Birr worth of hardware materials for the new system.

Founded six years ago by nine shareholders, the new system will help the firm to integrate all of its 22 branches. Last year, it registered a net profit of 44 million Br.