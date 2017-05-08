Ethiopia: Long Way to Go for Autism in Ethiopia

column

Autism can be one of the most difficult diagnoses to accept for parents. It is particularly due to the challenging symptoms associated with autism spectrum disorder. As with many things that society does not understand, autism also has a certain stigma attached to it. The negativity can make it quite difficult for families struggling to cope with an individual who has the diagnosis.

I know a woman named Aster who considers herself as one of the most unfairly welcomed people to this planet. Due to unwanted pregnancy, she became a mother of a boy at the age of 14. She could not continue her education and dropped out of the 8th grade. The father of the kid abandoned her. She had gone through severe discrimination from her family and as well as her relatives and community.

To add insult to injury when her son was one year old, he diagnosed with a seizure. Since then, her primary job became taking him to different places where she assumed he would get treatment or even find a cure.

However, rather than showing sign of progress, he showed awkward behaviour which was tough to manage. While in this state of confusion about what to do, her close friend who lives in Addis Abeba that knew about autism, brought her to one of the autism centres and her son was diagnosed with autism. She was shocked when she knew what autism is. What was more frustrated was her lack of hope, to enrol him in the centre because there were many children on the waiting list. Luckily after two years of waiting, Aster could not believe when she was told to come and enrol her son in the centre. She decided to move to Addis Abeba from the regional town where she used to live and register her son in the centre which provides free education including school uniforms and transport.

Relying on the promise of her relatives for support of all living expenses, she came to Addis Abeba with a bright future. But things in the capital were not as she had imagined it. She suffered a lot in searching for affordable housing. Finally, she found a place but was evicted after a week due to her son's hyperactive behaviour. She stayed only fifteen days in the second house and was asked to leave because the landlord and the neighbours believed that her son has a disease that would be transmitted to their children. She faced similar challenges in the third and fourth houses she rented. In less than three months she was forced to go to the outskirts and rent a one bedroom condominium where many people do not yet live. Although she got relief from the day to day complaints of landlords and neighbours, life was not easy when it came to commuting with her son to the centre. As the centre's bus does not go to the area she lives in. She must take two taxis to reach the centre's bus service.

Unaffordable taxi fares, the unwillingness of taxi assistants to let her son board, the attitude and reaction of passengers to the odd behaviour of her son became other challenges which thought her there is no room or tolerance for children with autism in the society.

These challenges caused Aster to go back to her family. The magnitude and the type of problems may vary, but none of the families that have children with autism is free from anguish caused by lack of unawareness about autism.

As a professional working on autism, I feel that accepting and understanding autism, and urging for action is becoming important, now more than ever. Addressing this devastating disorder cannot be left to the government; it demands cooperative support from individuals to institutions. Autism statistics from the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identify around 1 in 68 American children as on the autism spectrum - a ten-fold increase in prevalence in 40 years. Sufficient statistical evidence on the extent and prevalence of ASD is not currently available in Ethiopia but estimated that six hundred thousand children are living with autism whereas the numbers of children with autism who got the opportunity for education are not more than three hundred.

Nehemiah Autism Centre and Joy Autism Centre take the lion share in educating the children. Some of the children with mild autism go to national and private schools. Otherwise, almost all children with ASD are deprived of education and rehabilitation due to lack of facilities, schools and trained teachers. In fact, the majority of parents do not know what autism is, and those who know are pessimist regarding their children change through education and training according to the Nehemiah Autism Centre study.

Although autism is increasing at an alarming rate, attention given by both the concerned government offices and the society is insignificant. Even the NGOs that are working with children, disability, and women are not giving the required attention to autism. Bringing awareness to children rights and women equality is important, but in my opinion, it is not as important as addressing and supporting children who are currently suffering from autism. Especially the families and mothers, who are crippled from participating in social issues, and being unproductive due to full-time care of their children with autism.

