Kenya: Ford Kenya Denies Claims That Wetang'ula Will Defend Senate Seat

Ford Kenya has dismissed claims that party leader Moses Wetang'ula will contest the Bungoma senatorial seat, which he currently holds.

Mr Wetang'ula, one of the five National Super Alliance (Nasa) co-principals, did not participate in nominations, according to the party.

"Ford Kenya issued nomination certificates to all her candidates on May 4. (Mr) Wetang'ula was not one of them," deputy party leader Boni Khalwale said.

There are fears that Nasa has stretched its risks too far by not having Mr Wetang'ula and Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi contest in the August 8 polls.

The two, besides Mr Odinga and his deputy, could remain "jobless" for five years if Nasa fails to ascend to power.

PROMISED POSITIONS

Together with Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto, they have been promised senior Cabinet positions in the Nasa line-up if the coalition forms the next government.

However, Mr Ruto will defend his seat and a fierce battle is expected between him and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Joyce Laboso.

Unlike the Senate race, the party has a candidate who will square it out with Governor Kenneth Lusaka.

This has sent strong signals that Mr Wetang'ula, the Senate minority leader, could be the party's choice for the seat.

CRITICISED

President Kenyatta has criticised the positions proposed to be shared amongst the Nasa co-principals, saying they are not in the Constitution.

"They have taken a year deliberating on how to share positions that do not exist in the Constitution," Mr Kenyatta said.

But ODM leader Raila Odinga, the Nasa presidential flag-bearer, rubbished claims that the Constitution must be changed to accommodate the positions.

"We don't need to amend the Constitution. The president can delegate some of his powers," Mr Odinga said.

However, he added, the Constitution can be reviewed if Kenyans so wish.

The opposition has been insisting that the original Bomas draft Constitution that had the views of a majority of Kenyans was mutilated by some self-centred politicians.