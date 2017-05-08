Photo: The Herald

PRESIDENT Mugabe has long outlived his usefulness and his rightful place is either a nursing home or hospital or a cemetery and nobody should be arrested for saying so, according Mabvuku-Tafara lawmaker James Maridadi.

The MDC-T MP said at the age of 93 Mugabe should not be the leader of the country and nobody should be criminalised for saying so.

Maridadi was addressing journalists at the belated World Press Freedom Day commemorations which were organized by MISA Harare advocacy committee, at Railton Sports Club in Harare, Saturday.

"At that age, and it is not a slip of the tongue that people at that age are either at a nursing home or they are dead. So, at 93 or 94 you are in a nursing home, or you are in hospital or you are in a cemetery and we cannot blame anyone for being at a cemetery because that is truly where they belong," said Maridadi.

President Mugabe is the only leader Zimbabweans have known since independence in 1980.

Due to old age, Mugabe is often seen asleep at public events or failing to walk without assistance. He has fallen once and nearly did the same on many occassions. Also, he has been rumoured dead or close to death a number of times.

Despite his advanced age and deteriorating health, Mugabe has been nominated and endorsed by Zanu PF as the party's Presidential candidate in the 2018 elections.

Maridadi's comments come as Mugabe's government is routinely arresting people who pass such statements about the elderly leader. Hundreds of Zimbabweans have been taken to court on allegations of "insulting" Mugabe.

Maridadi, who is also a member of the Media Information and Broadcasting services parliament portfolio committee, bemoaned the continued issuing of radio licences to pro-Zanu PF organizations and individuals.

Government is yet to licence community radio stations, despite the existence of the law (Broadcasting Services Act) which legalizes community radio licencing.

Currently there are six (6) national radio stations and eight (8) local commercial radio stations which are owned either by the state or individuals known to be linked to the Zanu PF government.

"The air waves have not been opened and for me the opening up of the airwaves means someone who has no links with either the ruling party or the opposition owning a radio station and getting his frequency allocation," he said.

"But as it is the airwaves have not yet been opened up, as it has happened to the print media," said Maridadi.