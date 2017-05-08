Kenya: Only Sound Leadership Will Lift AFC Leopards From Current Problems

Photo: PHOTOESSAY: Gor Mahia Defeat AFC Leopards

Gor Mahia's Meddie Kagere, centre, celebrates his goal with teammates during their SportPesa Premier League match against AFC Leopards on May 7, 2017 at Nyayo Stadium.

column

Officials who led AFC Leopards in the 70s and 80s were more dedicated and Ingwe subsequently enjoyed success locally and internationally.

Those were the days officials went into football administration to serve clubs, unlike today when some come in for personal gain.

AFC Leopards officials must be committed to their duties. They must work hard together as a team to improve the activities of the club and realise just how important they are to this great club.

They must put down policies for running the club and adhere strictly to that. In the 80s, our leaders held regular meetings with branches and set the agenda for the club.

They played by the rules and regulations of the club.

The current situation is disheartening, but all is not lost. To start with, future club officials should declare their assets before and after leaving office, and should they fail to explain source of any wealth they might have accumulated during their tenure, they should be prosecuted.

Our former officials were committed to the long-term plan of the club, bringing in stars from football schools who had achieved success at the Ministry of Transport and Communication (MOTCOM) FC.

These players needed little time to adjust. The array of talent Ingwe had at their disposal enabled our coaches to win matches. All this was attributed to the sound management of the club staff.

Critics though have long made the point that it is not organisation that Ingwe lacks but outstanding players of the past who boosted the confidence of the fans as we enjoyed reports from radio commentators Leonard Mambo Mbotela, Salim Mohamed, Ali Salim Manga, among others.

Fans could throng stadiums to watch the big names of the national team on parade. Since then, Leopards started struggling until we were relegated from the Kenyan Premier League in 2006 only to come back to the top-flight in 2009.

Our efforts was undermined by persistent squabbles over unpaid bonuses, inner rivalries, and fragile egos.

We used to beat teams, including Gor Mahia quite easily until they went back to the drawing board and now they are the most successful team, having won the league 15 times.

In future, the club should find people with integrity to execute its plans. If this is done, the future will look brighter for our big club. Our officials must meet the expectations of our fans.

Petty politics seems to have brought nothing but trouble to Kenyan football administration right from the top.

With the likes of Wilberforce Mulamba among others having hung up their boots, our club bears all the characteristics of a big team struggling to come to terms with the heavy weight of unfulfilled expectations.

Today we are conspicuously short of stars than was the case in the past when many should have been playing in the European leagues rather than the Far East.

Few players in Kenya have Mulamba's qualities. He was a huge asset to Leopards and the national team because he fitted both as an attacking midfielder and as a midfielder.

Mulamba was a fantastic ball juggler and had great passes as well.

Mulamba and others came through the Olympic Youth Centres that were established by a Germany coach, Bernard Zgoll in the 70s. At the Olympics Youth Centres, they were taught how to control the ball, pass, shot and tactical discipline among other things.

Mulamba, wearing Ingwe's coveted number eight jersey, could provide passes deep for either JJ Masiga or Tony Lidonde to fire home.

Ingwe too had a water-tight rear guard of Pius Masinza, Patrick Shilasi, Peter Lichungu, Josephat Murila while the midfield was marshalled by Abdul Barasa, Hagai Mirikau assisted by Sammy Tabu, Ernest King Hassan, Moses Mulamba (RIP), Peter Zimbo.

Then there was goalkeeper Mahmoud Abbas, winger Jones Ndombi, Dan Musuku, Mike Amwayi, Eliakim Ongoli, Aggrey Lukoye, Noah Wanyama and the late Francis Kadenge.

The strikers included JJ Masiga, Tony Lidonde, George Olubendi (late), Patrick Shim. We need to produce players of their calibre.