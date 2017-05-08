Ethiopia: Steadfast Unity of Purpose Imperative for the EPRDF Leadership

column

While the measures taken as part of the response to the violent protests in many areas of the country have yet to prove their worth, the mood in the ruling party is that there is a clearer than ever understanding of the magnitude of the challenges the nation is facing.

That there is overwhelming support for the extension of the state of emergency among people, particularly in parts of the country severely affected by the violence, is duly interpreted by the leadership as a scathing judgment on the political progress aimed at addressing the very grievances that led to the protests in the first place.

With the Prime Minister having already made good on his promise to reshuffle his cabinet and many more political measures in the pipeline, there appears once again to be a flurry of overly bleak assessment of the government's record from various quarters. While there are hopes and expectations on the part of the leadership and its supporters that the government will ultimately get its acts together, there is also a widespread scepticism that the current administration is capable of fully and efficiently addressing the myriad challenges the nation is currently facing.

There are concerns over the continuity and sustaining of the rapid economic growth the country has been achieving for a little over a decade now. Many, including those in the leadership, question if the EPRDF can step up to the plate and take the necessary confidence building measures in the next few months to obviate the need for yet another extension of the state of emergency.

The cacophony of voices expressing concern over whether the relative peace and stability that we have in the country will hold is growing by the day. Not least because people have every reason to worry that the positive achievements of the last decade may start to die out.

Sane people who have the best interest of the country and its population spend the better part of their time worrying about what tomorrow has in store for Ethiopia. After all, there is a plethora of regional crises in the Horn of Africa neighbourhood and covert and overt campaigns from near and afar to stock up uncertainty and domestic crisis in Ethiopia.

For the opponents of the EPRDF to invariably see terminal crisis unfolding is not entirely surprising either. They are accustomed to conjuring up Armageddon scenario every time some localised conflict turns violent. As the ruling party made it abundantly clear in its most recent Council meeting, it behoves the party and the government to redouble their efforts to see to it that the naysayers are wrong once again. However, this is decidedly easier said than done.

One thing is clear; Ethiopia cannot afford half-baked solutions or empty promises. The time for endless declarations of resolve is over. Window-dressing is no more an option and the party should take the bull by the horn, as it were.

Unlike in the past, repeating lofty promises ad nauseaum is not going to serve as a publicity stunt to excite the initiated much less yield results that raise the hopes of the sceptic. Single-mindedness and unity of purpose are thus an imperative if the party is going to transform current challenges into once-in-lifetime opportunities.

Even so, it should not come as a surprise if even the most ardent of members show uneasiness about the level of progress being made and the extent of success being achieved in this regard.

It is not entirely surprising therefore that many supporters and members have issues with the degree of progress thus far. What is surprising and startling about some of the criticism being levelled lately against the current EPRDF leadership and more particularly the ones at the top is not so much its intensity as the parties vehemently pushing those criticisms.

The most unexpected - ferocious no less - attack against the current leadership of Prime Minister Hailemariam comes from the unlikeliest of corners. These are members of the senior EPRDF leadership who once were working hand-in-glove with the Chairman in pushing through the major decisions that have been made in the last seven months, including the reshuffling of the cabinet. There appears to be a flurry of fierce media onslaught on the manner governance is being handled by the current leadership that has many people asking if another round of power struggle is being waged within the EPRDF inner circle.

It is only natural that we raise a few points as to why such televised attacks against the government are being made by the very people who only recently were said to have the power to say "yes" and "no" to any decision by the ruling party and its Chairman.

In the run-up to the recent cabinet reshuffle, the Prime Minister was working closely with veteran members of the EPRDF, which constituted what was conveniently referred to as the "Ad Hoc Committee." While having no official party position, members of this committee were given carte Blanche - curtesy of the Chairman himself - to decide the fate not only of individual senior level officials but even of the party itself.

This had many people asking if the current leadership institutions were being relegated to the backwaters of court politics. The members of the committee, while in no way accountable to anyone, had nonetheless wielded an incredible amount of clout within the party and the government much to the chagrin of many in the leadership. Perhaps the decision to do so was desirable in light of the need for more swift and singlehanded decision required to address difficult challenges in trying situation.

If the cabinet reshuffle and many other measures are indications, this was indeed the right step in the right direction. What now cries out for an answer, however, is why within a span of very few months the very people who - along with the Chairperson of the party were calling the shots - are now leading the charge against the very Chairman who made their Cinderella like ascension to the corridors of power in the first place.

There are more questions than answers obviously. But a point or two from a theory merit some mention.

The marriage of convenience, as it were, between the party Chairman and the Ad Hoc Committee leaders started to fray when they unwittingly began the process of installing themselves as de facto leaders of both the party and the government, while not being beholden to any one person or institution. Or to put it bluntly, when they started to do things that assumed away the Chairperson, the deputy or the Executive Committee and Council of the EPRDF. Or as Graham Greene would put it, they were outshining the master and flaunting it in public.

I am not surprised such an encroachment by an Ad Hoc Committee did sooner than later raise the ire of the very current leaders who allowed its existence in the first place. It by definition is temporary, not permanent.

Another theory in the party and the diplomatic circle is that the fallout is a function of the veterans' disillusionment with the emergence of an insular - if not overly assertive - young leadership in most of the EPRDF member parties that are impervious, if not resentful, of the veterans' intrusive advisory role. Some saw, this was further compounded by the Chairperson and his closest comrades' eagerness to play their cards closer to their chest and their open disdain for the sheer paternalism of the veterans, however well intentioned that may have been.

The difference is not so much of substance as the current leadership's readiness to break free from the condescending handholding of the veterans in the Ad Hoc Committee.

However valid some of the criticisms, many see in the most recent televised diatribes by the veterans as parting shots of disgruntled father-figures smarting over the loss of influence over matters of governance. Some even go as far as seeing overgrown kids whining over the loss of control of what they believe to be their natural turf to newly emerging, assertive and impenetrable gang leaders.

The reality, as usual, is likely to be somewhere between the details and the unknown facts. But one thing is clear. No amount of wisdom or self-styled monopoly over the party orthodoxy is a substitute for actual responsibility emanating from legitimate leadership in the party itself. No matter what the truth-value to the claims made by the angry veterans, their role is only a function of what the current leadership says it should be.

This, more than anyone was, beautifully articulated in the past by the veterans themselves. While it is not wholly undesirable for them to criticise the government, it is not particularly productive however that they do so in a manner that delegitimizes the very platform that allowed them to play an oversized role in the past, including in the recent one.

Now, I have both fear and hope. My hope is that both sides will come to their senses and do as best they can whatever is required to address the grievances of the public adequately. My fear is, if the name calling by the veterans continues, the other side would be forced to dig dirt on them and respond in kind, which could not be an impossible task given the veterans' past. I believe hope ultimately will trump fear.

An Author Who Asked Fortune to Withheld Her/His Identity