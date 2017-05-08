Tanzania: 21,000 Hectares of Bhang Destroyed

Shortage of security officers to 'man' many government reserved forests has been linked to mushrooming of bhang cultivation in the areas especially in Buchosa District.

That was learnt over the weekend in Buhindi Forest reserve area after about 21,000 hectares of its area was found to be a farm of the 'crop' that is considered as illegal in the country.

The discovery was made possible after a tip off from some citizens who informed security organs in the area that a piece of land in the middle of the forest was the 'centre' of growing the crop.

From the tip off, Mwanza Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr John Mongela, accompanied by members of his regional defence and security team went to area and destroyed the farm.

"We have been tipped off of the presence of this illegal plantation as you can see and its destruction should mark the beginning of such farms," he pointed out.

However, the RC did not disclose any person or group of people who have been arrested in connection with the bhang cultivation in the forest, although news were spreading that some suspects have been arrested by police on the charge.