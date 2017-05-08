29 April 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Enterprise Collects 145.7m Br in Nine Months

The Ethiopian Toll Road Enterprise has collected a revenue of 145.7 million Br from Addis-Adama Expressway road in the past nine months, achieving 98pc of the target.

During the same period, the road handled 4.9 million Br, charging each vehicle an average of 30 Br. This performance was disclosed in a meeting when the Ministry of Transport reported its nine months performance to the parliament.

During the meeting, the Ministry stated that it had performed well, but the standing committee on transport affairs raised many questions in a wide range of areas such as excessive delay of commencement and completion of projects, absence of satisfactory maintenance services, distressing quality of constructed roads and bridges and lack of geological surveys in some constructions.

The Ministry cited lack of sufficient budget as a primary reason for the shortcomings.

