The wife of Lead International Ministries, Pastor Lovejoy Tirivepi, is lucky to be alive after a hit man who was hired by her husband's girlfriend to kill her disclosed the plot.

Judith Makwara, 42, who is suspected to be the girlfriend of pastor Tirivepi and also a congregant at the church was dragged to court on allegations of conspiring to commit murder.

She appeared before magistrate Barbra Chimboza and was remanded to May 22 in custody and ordered to apply for bail at the High Court.

According to prosecutors, on April 14 this year, Charity Rufaro Muzorewa, 49, received a call from one Clover Musariri who informed her that he was hired by Makwara to kill her.

It is alleged that Makwara promised Musariri that she would pay $2 000 for the job.

Court heard Musariri told her that he had turned down the assignment and wanted to meet her.

Fearing for her life, it is alleged that she refused to meet him and filed a police report at Borrowdale police station.

She later learnt that Makwara was having an affair with her husband and had access to their other home and also keys to their vehicles and a bus.

Prosecutors said Muzorewa fears for her life and since the plot failed, Makwara can accomplish her mission if released on bail.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the state.