Ethiopia: Time Management's Crucial Role in Development

column

Explaining the slight change of angle of the magnetic field by scientists could be a far fetched abstraction to the ordinary Ethiopian who are 85pc agrarian. But we can explain about time management in at least some relative terms.

Haile Gebre-Selassie, the renowned athlete, once said at a forum where government officials were gathered that even a microsecond at the finishing red line can make differences in millions of dollars. We may note the moment when he had a photo finish at the Sydney Olympics when he had come from behind to deny his Kenyan counterpart the gold medal and the center stage at the podium. This indicates the vitality of management of time.

But athletics is not only the place where time management is important. Planning economic development targets depends much on time management too.

Ethiopia has now launched its second edition of the growth and transformation plan. In any government development plan, time management whether it is essential. The necessary elements are means of production, manpower resource, and finance within a given period of time.

The objectives start with meeting the targets of the demands of the population depending on the set-out priorities. In an economy planning strategically for the next 10 years, it can be subdivided into mid-term and short-term plan periods in order to make sure that the strategic plan of 10 years can be realized. Such an approach could give an optimal chance of the realization of the respective periods. Food production is not a distant dream these days. Only the right combination of the resources is the vital equation to base the plans.

The equations could be revised and adjusted following the assessment of the plans of the previous plan period. In the case of Ethiopia the Parliament designates special committees to go around the regional states to inspect what has been going on with the money allocated for projects.

These special committees usually report on the performances. The committees are expected to report based on the complaints of the general public. Such complaints pertain to delays of projects notwithstanding the lack of proper planning that makes time management the focal point.

In a situation where there is no accountability, the visits might amount to nothing. It could be just a break from the monotony of a series of frequent sessions and conferences. The trips do not guarantee that the projects will be completed on time.

In this time and age where the development of technology has reached a stage of forcing people to know about the value of time, not being able to manage it well is unacceptable. Time management is not an empty narrative. One of its main objectives is to break an action into its smallest function and complete the task in the shortest possible period of time.

This can only be done using more of the ready power resources available. That would mean more employment for the jobless or the unemployed people. The level of employment or creating jobs is a measure of development in a democratically elected government. Every time the Prime Minister presents his performance report to the members of the Parliaments, his report shows how much his government has been trying to do to curb the level of unemployment. It is usually used to gauge the state of economic development.

For that matter, neither the representation nor the reporters ask the right question. In fact, they want to present rhetoric's of their intentions and plans without having, to tell the truth or mention the facts.

A good example could be the recent assessment by the Ministry of Education. Comparative data revealed that the quality of education has decreased in relative terms when compared to the previous year. In fact, something like 28 million students are enrolled in schools. In addition to the 33 universities, some 11 universities are being built.

However, these school systems do not teach students about time management or the value of time. Once they graduate and enter the real world, they will have difficulties with managing their time. Even if a student is not necessary the brightest or top student, he might excel in life and be successful if he has time management skills.

It does not matter if we planning mega projects or are individuals trying to succeed in life. The way we view time will be crucial. Every second counts.