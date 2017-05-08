8 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Immigration Arrests 20 Year-Old Zimbabwean Heading to Dublin

By Lasul Grant Nkhulembe -Mana

Department of Immigration has arrested a 20 year old Zimbabwean, Tinashe Blessings Sabu, for illegally entering the country.

The arrest took place at Chileka International Airport on May 3, 2017 when Sabu was trying to board a flight on his way to Dublin in Ireland.

Confirming the arrest Friday, Immigration National Public Relations Officer, Joseph Chauwa, said the man presented a Lesotho Passport at the airport which had no Malawian entry stamp.

"The fact that the passport had no entry stamp from Malawi is what alerted the officials at the airport that the man entered the country illegally. The man might have gotten the passport fraudulently," he said.

Chauwa said that upon further investigations on the matter, the Immigration Department discovered that the man is actually Zimbabwean.

"Zimbabwe allows duo citizenship so as Immigration, our problem is not that the man has a Lesotho passport. We are charging Sabu, with Section 21(1) of the Immigration Act which deals with illegal entry," he said.

The National Public Relations Officer said Sabu is currently in their custody and they are carrying out further investigations after which he will be taken to court.

