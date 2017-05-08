Tanzania: Simba Regain Helm, Rekindle Hope

Simba have regained pilot seat and revived hopes of clinching Mainland League title following their hard earned 2-1 victory over African Lyon at the National Stadium yesterday.

Simba have regained the driver's seat with 62 points, three superior to their traditional rivals Young Africans who were forced back to second place with 59 points. Simba's goal average will affect much their campaign to win the championship as any point tie with Yanga won't help them.

Simba who have netted 46 goals and conceded 15 goals have 31 goal average as opposed to their rivals Yanga with 41 goal average after netting 52 goals while conceding only 11 goals. After this weekend's results, JKT Ruvu have been assured relegation after losing 2-1 to Toto African on Saturday. Majimaji who clobbered Mwadui 3-0 in Songea and Toto African have remained at the danger zone with 29 points each.

Ndanda FC and Mbao with 30 points each and Tanzania Prisons who have collected 31 points are also threatened by relegation if Toto and Majimaji win their last two matches.

The win rekindled Simba's title hopes and they can win it if their rivals and closer pursuers Yanga stumble somewhere along the way. Simba can reach 68 points if they win two remaining matches.

But, they have watch keenly their rivals Yanga who have played 26 matches and posted 59 points. Do they win all four remaining matches, Yanga will end the league with 71 points and claim the title. For Simba to claim the title they have to wish Yanga lose two of their matches.

Simba who looked superior to their opponents in most of period netted their opener in the 37th minute through Ibrahim Ajib who scored from a 25 metre drive after outwitting African Lyon defence.

He easily beat poor positioned African Lyon goalkeeper after his shot was deflected by African Lyon defender Hassan Isihaka. But diehards African Lyon equalised seconds before the breather through Omar Abdallah who outraced Simba on the left and fired home past Simba's Ghanaian keeper Daniel Agyei.

Simba were awarded the winning goal in the 54th minute after African Lyon defender, Hamadi Wazir fired the ball into his net on attempt to clear Laudit Mavugo's header. The rain-marred encounter was well marshaled by Ludovic Charles from Tabora and Robert Luhemeja of Mwanza and Morogorobased Vincent Mlabu.

African Lyon fought hard for an equaliser, but Simba's defenders, Janvier Bokungu, Mohamed Hussein, Juuko Murshid, Jonas Mkude and James Kotei stood firm. Simba must blame themselves for not winning by a big margin after squandering several chances. But, still, African Lyon goalkeeper was their biggest huddle yesterday.

The cool and confident custodian saved more than five shots that could result into goals.

Lines up Simba: Daniel Agyei, Janvier Bokungu, Mohammed Hussein 'Tshabalala', James Kotei, Juuko Murshid, Jonas Mkude, Shiza Kichuya/ Mwinyi Kazimoto min 62, Muzamil Yassin, Laudit Mavugo, Ibrahim Hajib/Frederick Blagnon min 86 and Mohammed 'Mo' Ibrahim/Juma Luizio min 65.

African Lyon: Youth Rostand, Miraj Adam, Omar Salum, Hamadi Waziri, Hassan Isihaka, Baraka Jaffar, Rehani Kibingu/Abdallah Mguhi min 63, Peter Mwalyanzi, Thomas Maurice, Venence Ludovic/Awadh Juma min 75 and Omar Abdallah.