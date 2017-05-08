8 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: District Leaders to Get Brush Up

Dodoma — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa is today expected to preside over the launch of a leadership training programme for District Commissioners and District Executive Directors that aim to improve the level of government service delivery in the respective districts.

According to a statement released by UONGOZI Institute, the plan is to train a total of 139 DCs and 185 DEDs in Tanzania Mainland as an integral part of the Institute's man date to strengthen the capacity of senior government leaders.

"Among other issues it is expected the training will cover important topics such as good governance, ethics, integrity and anti-corruption; creating coalition and collaboration among government leaders; and realising emotional intelligence and its effects on leadership," said UONGOZI Institute Chief Executive Officer Prof Joseph Semboja.

UONGOZI Institute's Head of Capacity Building, Mr Kadari Singo explained that the training will be offered in 4 phases, across 4 zones in order to ensure that quality standards are maintained and costs are reduced, given the large number of participants spread across the country.

The launch, involving the Central zone, will include 35 DCs and 45 DEDs from Tabo ra, Dodoma, Singida, Kigoma, Katavi and Morogoro regions.

"The first training will take place from the 8th to 12th of May at the Treasure Square Conference Center in Dodoma, and the training dates for the other zones will be announced soon," said Mr Singo.

