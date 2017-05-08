Tanzania: Demand for 200 - Ml Bottle Konyagi Overwhelms Supply

A 200-MILILITRE Konyagi bottle, popularly referred to as 'Kisichana,' has disappeared in the market, the 'Daily News' survey has established.

According to the brief survey at some bars in Dar es Salaam, the liquor in a minimum glass container, earlier perceived as the best replacement of the banned sachet-packaged spirit, viroba, is a rare commodity in the drinking joints.

The government banned viroba last February over health and environmental factors, arguing that the sachets were to blame on indiscriminate intake of alcohol even among minors as well as environmental degradation.

The government argued at different occasions that packing the drink in big bottles and sell them at higher prices would restrict minors from consuming it. The MPs were also annoyed that the cheap sale of viroba was making it easy for the children to buy and drink, endangering their health.

Upon the ban, many drinkers turned to konyagi in a small bottle, the product of Tanzania Distilleries Limited (TDL), to quench their thirst for viroba, as the two drinks are the same but in different containers.

Some drinkers who usually preferred viroba complained, saying since the government outlawed the drink in plastic sachets, they were compelled to dig deeper into their pockets to buy the mini bottled konyagi whose availability in the market is not guaranteed.